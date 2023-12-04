A spotted pig named Loretta gets so excited when she discovers a fresh pumpkin cracked open on the ground, she forgets to eat it.

Instead, she grabs a chunk of pumpkin and then comes down with a case of the zoomies, joyfully running around her enclosure with the orange treat just hanging out of her mouth.

The scene is already funny enough as is, but add the hysterical laughter by her humans, and it becomes nearly impossible not to laugh out loud yourself. (See video below, posted by Cog Hill Family Farm.)

Via ParadePets

Front page thumbnail image: Coryn / shutterstock.com