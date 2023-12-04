DeSantis dodges questions on Trump's "vermin" slur (video)

On Veterans Day, Donald Trump used language straight out of Hitler's playbook, calling non-MAGA individuals "vermin."

When NBC News' Kristen Welker questioned Ron DeSantis about whether such language was presidential, DeSantis dodged the question, instead offering well-rehearsed talking points. Despite Welker's repeated attempts, DeSantis consistently avoided a direct response.

Kristen Welker

You bring up former President Trump, Let me ask you about the GOP front runner, Mr. Trump is campaigning on the idea of retribution. He's promising to jail his political enemies. If he's reelected. He's also referred to some of his political opponents as "vermin," language that people, frankly, across the political spectrum, say harkens back to Nazi Germany. Do you think that kind of language is Presidential?

Ron DeSantis

Well, I think even beyond that, the issue is, is why are you running? Are you running for your personal issues? Are you running for the American people's issues, and I'm running for the American people's issues. And now part of that is this government is out of control. We have seen weaponization of agencies like the DOJ and the FBI and the IRS. I'm going to end that weaponization. But that's not because I'm doing it for me, it's because I'm doing it for the people that have been under the thumb of these agencies. And I'm going to restore the rule of law. So I think of Donald Trump is saying his whole thing is retribution for himself. Well, what about all the other people that have had issues with that is that somebody or those people he's going to be standing up with? So I don't think you can say it's about your enemies. I think you've got to say it's about the American people's future. And the goal is to end weaponization period, and to have a single standard of justice employed, not to basically do what we don't like as being done now, just in a different direction.

Kristen Welker

Governor, as you know, DOJ officials would reject the idea that it has been weaponized. But let me ask you about my original question, the use of the word "vermin," are you comfortable with that term? Governor?

Ron DeSantis

Let me let me just say on the DOJ. Oh, first of all, I'm responsible for I say and I say things differently, but on the do.

Kristen Welker

Are you comfortable with that term?

[DeSantis talks over Welker, refusing to acknowledge her quesion.]

Kristen Welker

Just [annswer] my question, though. [It's hard to hear what she said because DeSantis keeps interrupting her.]

Ron DeSantis

Excuse me, what I what I'm not what I'm not comfortable with is FBI agents, going after parents, going to school board meetings. I'm not comfortable with DOJ, FBI, working with tech companies to censor dissent. I'm not comfortable with how this power has been exercised. And you have an agency that is very political people say… [clip ends]