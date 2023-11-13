In his Veterans Day speech on Saturday, former president Donald Trump used the language of Hitler and Mussolini to villainize and dehumanize non-MAGA people, calling them "vermin" and declaring that they are a greater threat to the United States than Russia, China or North Korea.

In response to Trump's menacing words, The Lincoln Project issued a video comparing Trump to dictators and Meidas Touch posted a list of nearly identical statements made by Hitler and Trump:

Hitler: I will get rid of the "communist" "vermin"

Trump: I will get rid of the "communist" "vermin"

Hitler: I will take care of the "enemy within"

Trump: I will take care of the "threat from within"

Hitler: Jews and migrants are poisoning Aryan blood

Trump: Migrants are "poisoning the blood of our country"

Hitler: "One people, one realm, one leader"

Trump: "One people, one family, one glorious nation"

We made this pre-election, thinking that we'd never have to release it. After the events of today, we decided to post, #Bloodlines pic.twitter.com/LM2rLn5lql — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 11, 2023

The following is a statement from Ammar Moussa, Biden-Harris 2024 spokesperson, in response to Donald Trump's Veterans Day comments:

"On a weekend when most Americans were honoring our nation's heroes, Donald Trump parroted the autocratic language of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini – two dictators many U.S. veterans gave their lives fighting, in order to defeat exactly the kind of unAmerican ideas Trump now champions. Trump doesn't care about our troops or what they fought for – he thinks they're losers' for making the ultimate sacrifice defending our country from forces opposed to democracy and its ideals. Donald Trump thinks he can win by dividing our country. He's wrong, and he'll find out just how wrong next November."

On Truth Social, Trump posted:

"In honor of our great Veterans on Veteran's Day, we pledge to you that we will root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our Country, lie, steal, and cheat on Elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American Dream. The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous, and grave, than the threat from within. Despite the hatred and anger of the Radical Left Lunatics who want to destroy our Country, we will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"