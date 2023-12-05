Grand Theft Auto 6 gets first trailer and release window

The day is finally here. After a literal decade of rumor, speculation and leaks, Grand Theft Auto 6 – possibly the most anticipated game of all time – has finally been revealed in all its glory. The Miami-inspired Vice City, last seen in 2002's aptly-named Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, looks absolutely beautiful, with the same level of detail Rockstar Games is renowned for.

As indicated by early leaks, the story focuses on a criminal couple, Jason and Lucia, in a Bonnie and Clyde-esque dynamic.

The bad part, though? The waiting isn't over quite yet. Grand Theft Auto 6 will release in 2025.