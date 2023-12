Sammy "the Bull" Gravano admitted to murdering 19 people during his tenure as John Gotti's vicious underboss. Now, right-wing media networks like Fox News and Newsmax are inviting him on their programs and treating him like a celebrity hero as he explains to the fawning reporters why Hunter and Joe Biden are criminal masterminds.

"We look like choir boys compared to them," he told Newsmax.

If he keeps this up, Trump will give him a Supreme Court judgeship.