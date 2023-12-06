Elon Musk couldn't beat Grand Theft Auto 5's first mission

Forgive me, I'm on a bit of a GTA kick after the trailer debuted recently- but granted, so is the rest of the world, billionaire man-babies included. In the wake of the Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal trailer, Twitter owner and elite gamer Elon Musk shared that he had never completed GTA 5 or even progressed past its opening minutes- because he didn't like doing crime. Shooting at pixels arranged in the approximate shape of cops is just a bridge too far for tough, pragmatic alpha male Musk.

Very cool and masculine and disruptive of you to draw the line at fake crime.

Tried, but didn't like doing crime. GTA5 required shooting police officers in the opening scene. Just couldn't do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2023

Maybe if he engaged in virtual crime more often, he'd be tempted to stop doing it for real.