The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer recreates real, bizarre Florida moments

If you were too awed by how beautiful the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer was to notice the finer details, you're not alone. The social media montage that takes up a significant chunk of the camera provides an interesting look at the equally interesting citizenry of Vice City, but what you may not know is that each of these clips are references to real occurrences from the locale Vice City is based on: the bizarre state of Florida, home to the Florida Man.

A Reddit user helpfully compiled all of these moments and their real-world inspirations, which you can take a look at below:

Overall, GTA 6 seems to be leaning hard into the wild, almost mythologized reputation Florida has, which should fit perfectly into the satirical series' larger-than-life United States.