Ivy League candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is trying so hard to win over the MAGA mob, he's decided to run like idiot. He even gave Q-nut Marjorie Taylor Greene a run for her money last night during the GOP's fourth primary debate, spouting ridiculous nonsense mined straight from the bowels of The Alex Jones Show.

"If you want someone who's going to speak truth to power, then vote for somebody who's going to speak truth to you," the charlatan said before creating one of the most cringeworthy moments in presidential-debate history.

"Why am I the only person, on this stage at least, who can say that Jan. 6 now does look like it was an inside job? That the government lied to us for 20 years about Saudi Arabia's involvement in 9/11? That the great replacement theory is not some grand right-wing conspiracy theory, but a basic statement of the Democratic Party's platform? That the 2020 election was indeed stolen by Big Tech?" Uh, maybe you're the "only person on this stage" to say these things because, as Chris Christie said after the debate, you're a "jackass," plain and simple. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)