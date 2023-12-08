Three felony charges for Hunter Biden, the president's tax-evading offspring

Hunter Biden has two things that distinguish him from former president Trump's own comically corrupt offspring: the love of a father, and felony charges. In addition to the three felonies he was charged with yesterday by special counsel David Weiss, Biden Jr. was charged with six misdemeanors.

The charges span nine counts, including failure to file and pay taxes; evasion of assessment; and false or fraudulent tax return. CNN was first to report a new criminal case had been filed. According to the special counsel's team, Hunter Biden "engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million" in taxes that he owed from 2016 through 2019. Though Hunter Biden did eventually pay his taxes from 2018, prosecutors allege that he included "false business deductions in order to evade assessment of taxes to reduce the substantial tax liabilities he faced."

Under political pressure, a judge threw out a plea deal earlier this year that would have seen Hunter Biden admit crimes but end the media circus that everyone actually cares about. Biden also faces gun charges, an amusement given the right's eagerness to see him in legal trouble for literally anything except that.