George Santos is making bank on Cameo

We recently shared a video of George Santos creating the prank Cameo requests sent by Jimmy Kimmel. If you want to see more of Santos' Cameos, but don't want to waste your money buying them, a TikTok channel called "Georgies Cameos" has posted dozens of them (and counting) for you to peruse. Santos has been wildly popular on Cameo, as Semafor reports that in his first 48 hours on the platform, he made more than his salary as a member of Congress—a whopping $174,000!

Vox provides more information about Santos' new gig: