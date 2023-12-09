Three folks casually drift down river on chunk of ice

Imagine looking out your window one morning, only to see three people casually standing on a chunk of ice, floating downstream. That's what the person in this video witnessed, and my favorite part is how one of the iceberg surfers casually waves at the person recording. It seems like this might be nothing but another casual Monday morning ice float for these folks.

Perhaps the people on this ice chunk are just trying to take a more environmentally friendly route to work. Or, they are totally screwed and just trying to play it cool.

Either way, I'm super curious to see how they got themselves into and out of this particular situation.