Does this Husky sound Italian to you?

Watch this funny video of Aaron, a Husky who's making the rounds on social media because people swears he sounds Italian.

In the video, you can hear someone speaking Italian to Aaron, and the adorable pooch answers back using vocalizations that resemble the sound and rhythm of Italian. Whatever he's saying, he definitely seems to be highly engaged in the conversation!

According to UNILAD, a study from 2000 by the Canine Behavior Center in Cumbria, England revealed that dogs can, in fact, develop regional accents, because their vocalizations are influenced by their owner's speech patterns. UNILAD further explains that the Center recorded sounds of dogs barking and growling:

These sound samples were then compared and analyzed to produce the final result and ultimately discovered that pooches mimic the tone and pitch of their owners. Tracey Gudgeon, from the Center, previously told The Mirror: "It seems dogs are more able to imitate stronger, more distinctive accents than softer ones. It's one of the ways they bond with their owner."

Aaron lives in Italy with his human, Antonia. You can see more of Aaron on his Instagram or TikTok.