Today I learned that koalas are capable of making pig-like noises, but more demonic-sounding. I once thought Koalas were sweet little babies, but after hearing this, they suddenly seem like feral beasts.

The expression the Koala makes while producing the snorting sounds is equally scary. Apparently, these abrasive noises are simply a part of their social language. One snorting Koala is already overwhelming enough. I can't imagine what an entire group conversation of this would be like.

From Instagram: