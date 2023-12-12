Former chef charged with 14 counts of murder for selling "suicide kits"

In Ontario, Canada, former chef Kenneth Law, 58, was charged with 14 counts of murder in Canada for "counseling or aiding" suicides. Apparently Law sold "suicide kits" containing a food additive that can be deadly if consumed in large amounts.

According to CBS News, Law "targeted vulnerable people online" and sent 1,200 orders to people across more than 40 countries:

In Britain, at least 272 people purchased products from Law's websites and 88 of them died, police there have said. Alerted by Interpol, several other countries have launched investigations, including New Zealand and Italy, where nine buyers have been identified and one victim has died.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 in the US or online chat here.