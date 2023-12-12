In Marjorie Taylor Greene's divisive world, you can use batteries or read bibles, but never the twain shall meet. Or at least that's what she said at a town hall, as reported by Meidas Touch.

"I'm very concerned over it and completely against it," she said about a new $4 billion – $5 billion plant Hyundai is planning to build northwest of Atlanta that would employee at least 3,500 people.

"We're the Bible Belt. We don't want to be the Battery Belt," the Christian nationalist announced with a straight face. Easy for the rich Qongresswoman, who is worth $11 million, to say.

In other words, Greene suggests that battery plants have no place in the state because Georgia is already known for their bibles. And for some reason, the state can't be known for both. I guess some people, or at least Marge, just can't walk and chew gum at the same time.