Russian opposition leader "missing" from prison

Alexey Navalny, a Russian opposition leader jailed on fraud charges and recently jailed some more on extremism charges, is missing from his prison colony, say his lawyers. He was seen to be unwell recently, and they were later told that they could not talk to him due to an electrical problem.

Lawyers have made several attempts to get access to two penal colonies where Navalny, who has suffered serious health issues, was believed to be, spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said on X on Monday. They were informed that the 47-year-old was not at either the IK-6 or IK-7 penal colonies, Yarmysh added.

"On Friday and throughout today, neither IK-6 nor IK-7 responded to them," Yarmysh posted, adding that Navalny had been missing for six days. Navalny was last imprisoned in the IK-6 penal colony east of Moscow.

The White House said it was "deeply concerned" about reports of Navalny's disappearance.