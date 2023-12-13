As the GOP moves forward with the impeachment charade against President Joe Biden, Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD) likens the stunt to an Agatha Christie novel. Except in this case, it's not a whodunnit, but rather a whatisit? (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

"It's like an Agatha Christie novel where the mystery is 'What's the crime?' And that gets very tedious very fast," he said on the House floor today before Republicans were expected to vote to formalize the impeachment inquiry.

"After 11 months of this, no one can tell us what President Biden's crime was, much less where it happened, when it happened, what the motive was, who the perpetrators were, or who the victims were," the Democratic lawmaker said.

He then poked fun of Congressman Guy Reschenthaler, who, "apparently just waking up to the joke," kept repeating that he didn't know what the crime was, "but that's why we need an impeachment investigation — to find out."

My vote for the mystery's title would be An Impeachment Is Announced. What's yours?