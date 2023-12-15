Cop shoots dogs attacking man at golf course, and the man

A police officer in Springdale, Ohio, responding to reports of dogs attacking a man on a golf course, took careful aim and shot the dogs, and the man. The Cincinatti Enquirer's Quinlan Bentley writes that the call came in at 9.22 a.m. Wednesday to report the loose dogs, which were still attacking the victim, a co-owner of the Tri-County Golf Ranch, when police arrived.

Officer Michael DiStefano fired on and killed the animals—"The life-saving intervention by the officer ceased the violent attack by both dogs," the department stated in a press release—but one of his shots struck 62-year-old Lawrence King, who was treated and released for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The dogs were owned by his business partner, according to officials, who did not offer information about their breed or why they had a problem with Mr. King.