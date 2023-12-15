A family of tourists was riding in a van on a Sri Lankan road when an elephant emerged from the brush, strolled up to their car, and smashed the window with its tusk. The incident happened in Yala National Park. Video below.

"It started sniffing around our feet for food and the driver told us to give it anything we had so I fed it my son's leftover sandwich," said the tourist from Perth, Western Australia. "He told me to throw the rest out the window, so I did and the driver then managed to speed off… Those sandwiches and chips probably saved our lives."

Nobody was hurt.

(BBC News)