Imagine hearing a knock on your door in the middle of the night and looking through the peephole to find this clever kitty using the door knocker. It looks like the cat is used to doing this, too.

I love the way the cat knocks on the door and then looks down, as if he's waiting to hear for a response. I hope someone ended up coming to the door after all the effort this little guy put in. He definitely deserves a treat for this.

