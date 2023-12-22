MAGAville tries to cancel Black History Month (and others)

In a clear demonstration of why we need Black History, Women's History, and Pride months, four Huntington Beach, California, city council members are trying to ban them.

Never forget that California has just as many book banning MAGA extremists as the rest of the country. Huntington Beach has four city council members who want to cancel Black History, Women's History, and Pride Month. They've already worked to remove the Pride flag from any city-owned property and set up a new committee to monitor and ban books at the public library!