Russian opposition candidate quickly banned

No sooner than Russian premier Vladimir Putin imprisoned and ultimately disappeared opposition leader Alexey Navalny, a new challenger emerges. But Yekaterina Duntsova will be dealt with too, firstly by banning her from running against him in forthcoming presidential elections.

The electoral commission voted unanimously to reject her candidacy three days after her application, citing 100 "mistakes" on her form. Ms Duntsova said she would appeal the decision at the Supreme Court. The presidential election, which will be held in March 2024, is Russia's first since President Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago. The immediate slap-down of a Putin critic will be seen as evidence by some that no dissent will be tolerated in the campaign.