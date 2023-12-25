Someone sent me a surprise capybara in the mail!

Merry Christmas to everyone who celebrates the holiday (and happy holidays to folks who celebrate others)! I hope everyone has the best holiday they possibly can. I plan to lay pretty low and have a nice, chill few days, which is exactly how I like it. I didn't need or want much for Christmas, but I did get the best gift in the mail—anonymously—and I wanted to share it, because it's just too cute not to.

My secret Santa bought me this adorable capybara night light. I can't get enough of this cutie! It's rechargeable, and you turn it on and off by lightly patting it on its head. Obviously whoever sent this to me knows how much I love capybaras, so this is a public shoutout and thank you to the kind and generous soul who sent this to me!

I found it online if you want to get a last-minute gift for yourself or for any capybara lover in your circles!

Have a great holiday, friends!