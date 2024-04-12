Pelicans will eat anything they can fit into their mouths

Pelicans are large water birds found on every continent except Antarctica. Some species can reach up to 11.5 feet in length. Their large bills and gular pouches set them apart from most other birds. They are considered opportunistic feeders, meaning they eat almost anything dead or alive, including fish, crustaceans, small mammals, and even other birds. Watching pelicans use their pouch to eat is fascinating.

They also apparently try to eat anything that will fit in their mouths, and even some things that won't. These hungry birds try to eat dogs, humans, capybaras, and basketballs.

I watch a lot of capybara videos because capybaras are amazing and are usually the most chill animals on the planet. This video of a pelican trying to eat a full-grown capy is the first time I have ever seen capybaras annoyed at anything, so even they have their limits.

The babies in this video don't seem at all concerned.