Of course there is a capybara café in Tokyo

Cat cafés are great. Cats that need homes can show off how cute they are and get adopted. But what if you made it even cuter by adding a capybara? There is nothing that can't be improved by adding a capybara. Neko Capy Café in Tokyo – where else could it be? – is a cat and capybara café.

In this video taken by a visitor to Neko Capy, the cats lounge, a kitten plays, and the capybara just chills, as capybaras are wont to do.

The capy even politely asks to use the facilities, which I imagine is a capybara-sized litterbox. As Liz Lemon would say, "I want to go to there."

