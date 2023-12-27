ADL encourages Kanye West to do more than apologise

"Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome." — the ADL on Kayne West's apology.

Noted antisemite Kanye West has apologized, in Hebrew, for any damage his threatening antisemitic remarks may have caused. West has repeatedly seesawed on his self-proclaimed hatred of Jews and threats to go "Defcon 3" upon them. At one point, the power of a Jonah Hill performance apparently changed West's mind.

The Anti-Defemation League has taken a "let us wait and see" approach to forgiveness.

After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt. Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome.