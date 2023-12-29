Dad Jokes [fatherhood.gov] amounts to an official U.S. government repository of simplistic, inoffensive one-liners, puns and wisecracks. It's a kind of dad joke isolation project, you might say, an important message for people in the future, a warning that we considered ourselves to be a powerful culture and that the danger is still present in their time as it was in ours.

Fathers play a critical role in their children's lives. Even something as simple as a dad joke can make the biggest difference. These may not be great jokes but every time you share a good bad joke with your kids you are making a great moment.

Why do optimists have to wear sunglasses? Because they're always looking on the bright side.