I bet this cow has prettier hair than you!

I've more or less taken to cutting and coloring my own hair since the pandemic started, so to say that this mini cow has way better hairstyles than I do is certainly no stretch. Even if I had beautifully-coiffed, professionally-styled hair, though, this cow could still give me a run for my money.

Meet Millie, a mini cow who lives with her cow sibling Milo and her two canine siblings (Huskies, to be exact) Kakoa and Sky. They all live with their humans, Kenny and Marriah, who document their adventures on their social media.

In these two videos, you can see Marriah styling Millie's hair (with this shockingly expensive Dyson Air Wrap) into lots of cute and fancy styles. Millie, you look absolutely fabulous–I'm taking notes!

