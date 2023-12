If you want to watch the ball drop at Times Square on New Year's Eve, here's the official webcast for that event, which, according to CBS News, is expected to draw over one million people in person, and a billion more virtually. CBS News also reports that this year includes performances by Paul Anka, Flo Rida, Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla.

If you want to celebrate a bit differently, however, you could tune into the annual Taco Drop, livestreamed from Tucson, Arizona. The Taco Drop began in 2014, when downtown Tucson's Hotel Congress decided to drop a 15-foot-wide and 8-foot-tall taco crafted by Tucson artist Joe Pagac and made out of wood, metal, and Styrofoam. The Taco Drop remained a local production until the last few years, when Taco Bell began sponsoring the event.

KVOA describes this year's Taco Bell New Year's Eve Taco Drop:

The Taco Drop is preceded by the Downtown Arizona Bowl Bash, where there will be live music throughout the night, including a headlined performance by Warrant. The Arizona Bowl also says there will be a Silent Disco, presented by Tucson Federal Credit Union. There will be food trucks and beer stations throughout the area to keep you fueled up for the big countdown to the taco drop. When the clock strikes midnight, a giant taco is dropped to welcome 2024, followed by a fireworks show to cap off the night.

If you want to watch, here's the livestream.

And for an interesting list of things dropped in other cities across the United States, check out this great Wikipedia compilation.

Happy New Year!