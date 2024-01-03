Burglars drive SUV through San Francisco bank windows (video)

Lacking the subtlety of traditional bank robbers handing a teller a demand note, burglars in San Francisco drove an SUV through the front plate glass windows of a Bank of America this morning. According to a security guard at the bank, the robbers were likely going for the ATM but didn't succeed. They did drive off with some cash but police aren't saying how much loot they managed to grab.

"It's just a pretty sleepy part of San Francisco, so yeah, kind of shocking," Becca Maglathlin, a resident of the Outer Richmond District neighborhood, told KTVU news.

The robbery occurred around 4am. When the bank opened, crews were already busy cleaning up the mess and installing temporary plywood at the front of the building.