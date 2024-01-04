Cat rescues dog from coyotes attacking him (video)

In Edmond, Oklahoma, the Dyer family dog Oakley ventured into the backyard at night when nature called. Then, out of nowhere, a coyote pounced on him. Moments later, another coyote came in for a bite. Fortunately, not all heroes wear capes.

Binx, a stray cat that the Dyers look after, saw the brutality unfolding and jumped into action. Just by running toward the scuffle, Binx scared off the coyotes and saved Oakley's life. Home surveillance video below. Oakley needed stitches and a splint but has since recovered.

Apparently, Binx and Oakley are good pals.

"Her and Oakley hit it off pretty good from the beginning," Lane Dyer told WIFR.