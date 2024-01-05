"How is babby formed?" Prison officials at a loss to understand how inmate got pregnant

Daisy Link, 28, has been in a Florida county jail since June 2022. She's now four months pregnant, and the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department is busy googling "how is babby formed? How girl get pragnent?" in a desperate attempt to understand how the inmate got pregnant.

From NBC News:

Link is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County on a charge of second-degree murder, jail records show. She is also charged with battery by a detainee on a visitor or other detainee. Her case has not gone to trial yet. In her first interview about Link's pregnancy, Link's criminal defense attorney, Marlene Montaner, told NBC News that the second-degree murder charge stems from a domestic violence incident in which Link fired a single gunshot while attempting to protect herself from an abusive partner. She shared photos with NBC News of Link with blood on her shoulders and head that Montaner said was the result of abuse Link had endured days before she fired the weapon in June 2022.

According to NBC Miami, the babby was formed, Link's mother said that "her daughter told her a 23-year-old prisoner with a long wrap sheet, including second-degree murder and who she did not know, reportedly passed semen inside of a glove three times through an air conditioning vent in the jail wall," resulting in the formation of the babby.

"The care, safety, and rehabilitation of all those in our custody remains our top priority," the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department stated with sincere concern. "While there is no evidence of sexual battery against our inmate at this time, the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy are currently under active investigation." They do not seem to understand how this inmate got pregnant.