Man strips naked and does cannonball into Bass Pro Shop aquarium

Just two weeks ago, a Florida man went fishing in a Bass Pro Shop and absconded with a live tarpon. Now, we learn that another Bass Pro Shop visitor, this time in Leeds, Alabama, stripped naked, did a cannonball into the aquarium and eventually knocked himself unconscious. TMZ has the video because of course they do.

According to police, the 42-year-old gentleman first crashed his car into a pole in the store's parking lot. He then ran inside, stripped, and jumped into the aquarium. He then stood under the waterfall before diving into the water and knocking himself unconscious. Police arrived and handcuffed him.

AL.com reports that police had him "taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation and then booked into the St. Clair County Jail."

I hope he's ok. Apparently, this is some sort of social media trend that dates back a few years: