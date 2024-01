It's probably safe to assume that the Venn diagram for MAGA cultists and flat-earthers is just a circle. Remember the Georgia GOP Chair, a flat-earther and MAGA fanatic, who says we are being "brainwashed" by "globes everywhere"?

Well, now Trump himself has joined the globophobia craze endemic among his stable genius worshippers. In his speech today, he accused Nikki Haley of liking "the globe," a sin that instantly disqualifies her as a serious candidate in MAGA land.

Watch the video here: