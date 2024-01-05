Trump lawyer Habba says Kavanaugh will help kill ballot ban since Trump owns him (video)

Trump attorney Alina Habba says it's a "slam dunk" — the Supreme Court will overturn Colorado and Maine's decision to bar Trump from the ballot because the three Supreme Court justices that the MAGA boss installed now owe it to him.

"I think it should be a slam dunk in the Supreme Court," Habba told Sean Hannity last night. "I have faith in them. You know, people like Kavanaugh, who the president fought for, who the president went through hell to get into place, he'll step up. Those people will step up." (The other two "people" being Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.)

Habba then caught herself, remembering that she wasn't in a closed-door sit-down with the Don, and added, "Not because they're pro-Trump, but because they're pro-law, because they're pro-fairness. And the law on this is very clear." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)