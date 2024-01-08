Biden yet again hits Trump where it hurts: "He's a loser" (video)

President Biden is on a roll, yet again calling out four-times indicted Donald Trump for what he is: "a loser."

"In their world, these Americans, including you, don't count," he told a crowd today at Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston, South Carolina, where nine Black church members were killed by white supremacists in 2015.

"But that's not the real world. That's not democracy. That's not America! In America, we all count … and losers are taught to concede when they lose," he said, referring, of course, to Trump's poor sportsmanship, not to mention his one-track push towards fascism. "He's a loser." (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

And Biden's audience couldn't agree more, exploding in a loud round of of cheers and applause.

This comes after Biden's 30-minute speech on Friday, in which pegged Trump as "despicable," "sick," and a "loser."

"Trump exhausted every legal avenue available to him to overturn the election," Biden said at his speech near Valley Forge last week. "Every one. But the legal path just took Trump back to the truth – that I had won the election, and he was a loser."