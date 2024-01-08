How to make a DIY book scanner

DIY Book Scanner couldn't be more aptly-named: it's a website about making a device; the device done yourself will scan books.

Join us! Get involved by trying a simple scanner, building a kit, or pushing the limits of scanning technology… A book scanner is any device used to digitize the pages of a book. Every book scanner has three parts. Cameras are used to capture images of each page. A controller triggers the cameras and saves the resulting photographs somewhere convenient. The scanner rig provides an ideal photographic environment while holding everything together.

I have an old book I need to scan, and am in this cycle of looking into buying a book scanner, not liking the prices for a single-use purpose, looking around for alternatives, and forgetting about the whole thing. Now I can build my own! I'll definitely do it.