These baby opossums eating fruit will likely overwhelm your heart with joy, so proceed with caution. I'm someone who usually can't stand chewing sounds, but the sound of these little guys chewing with their mouths open is truly adorable.

Sometimes I get down on the internet, but then I see a video like this and I'm very thankful to have a wifi connection. I would do anything to feed these little babies fruit everyday.

I could never tire of watching this video!