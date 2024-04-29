Kanye West to open porn studio

One of Ye's fixations is American Parochial, a churchy vibe lately illustrated with another brainfeel of his, tearing out the windows (Hypobrutalism? Construction Liminal? His best work lately is a Malibu mansion he gutted to the cement frame and left to rot in the brine) While now best known for other work, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has a new aesthetic kink, one more literal than the rest: pornography.

Kanye West appeared to confirm reports that he has plans to launch an adult entertainment studio. On Wednesday, the Vultures rapper tweeted a six second clip with the word "Yeezy Porn Is Cumming" while a voice directed viewers to "go to yeezy.com."

On Tuesday, West and his partners were reported to be in "advanced talks" to get a pornography brand launched. TMZ was the first to report the news, stating that a rep for Yeezy said that the studio would be part of an adult entertainment division at parent company Yeezy, and that West had been in contact with Stormy Daniels' ex-husband Mike Moz to discuss leading the new venture.