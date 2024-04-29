Kanye West to open porn studio

One of Ye's fixations is American Parochial, a churchy vibe lately illustrated with another brainfeel of his, tearing out the windows (Hypobrutalism? Construction Liminal? His best work lately is a Malibu mansion he gutted to the cement frame and left to rot in the brine) While now best known for other work, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has a new aesthetic kink, one more literal than the rest: pornography.
Kanye West appeared to confirm reports that he has plans to launch an adult entertainment studio. On Wednesday, the Vultures rapper tweeted a six second clip with the word "Yeezy Porn Is Cumming" while a voice directed viewers to "go to yeezy.com."
On Tuesday, West and his partners were reported to be in "advanced talks" to get a pornography brand launched. TMZ was the first to report the news, stating that a rep for Yeezy said that the studio would be part of an adult entertainment division at parent company Yeezy, and that West had been in contact with Stormy Daniels' ex-husband Mike Moz to discuss leading the new venture.
Not long ago, of course, he condemened porn as having destroyed his family and said that it is the "product of pediphilia."