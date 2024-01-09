Boebert insists "I didn't punch Jayson" after police investigate altercation with ex-husband

Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, lately in the news for switching districts, fondling groins, etc., is under investigation in Colorado after apparently getting into an altercation with her ex-husband in a restaurant: "I didn't punch Jayson in the face and no-one was arrested," she said.

Jayson Boebert told the Dever Post he does not want charges pressed against his former wife, but police say that an "active investigation" is underway.

I don't want nothing to happen," he told the paper. "Her and I were working through a difficult conversation." In September, Ms Boebert was escorted out of a theatre in Denver during a performance of the musical Beetlejuice, after being accused of disruptive behaviour.

They mean the groin fondling. Jayson, of course, has his own public penis incident for others to recall not-so-fondly.