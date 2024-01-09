Massive manatee meet-up caught on video

Manatees held a massive meet-up right near shore in Crystal River, Florida. Acording to the Southwest Florida Management District, they were there to cuddle up, "seeking refuge from the chilly temperatures this week at Three Sisters Springs." Video of the hang below.

"This is a great demonstration of why the District recently restored the shoreline around Three Sisters Springs," the organization states. "The project repaired the eroded shoreline and will help prevent future erosion caused by manatee and human activity. These improvements benefit the Crystal River/Kings Bay spring system by improving water quality, restoring habitat and increasing safety for visitors."

(via UPI)