National Association of Realtors president resigns, saying she's received a blackmail threat

Tracy Kasper is resigning as the National Association of Realtors' president after someone tried to blackmail her, she says. Kasper described this as "a threat to disclose a past personal, non-financial matter unless she compromised her position at NAR." She reported it to the authorities rather than do so, she says.

Kevin Sears will take her role, reports NBC News, representing more than 1.5 million realtors, most of whom are not presently being blackmailed. Kasper's is only the latest high-profile resignation at the group: her predecessor, Kenny Parcell, quit in August after a New York Times exposé, and the group's CEO quit in November after a federal jury found the group inflated commissions from home sales and ordered it to pay $1.78bn.

In a statement posted to its website, the NAR writes that "Ms. Kasper felt that, in the circumstances, it was best for the organization that she step down" and that "the Leadership Team is deeply concerned about any attempt to undermine its governance and, as a result, is taking steps to protect the integrity of the organization."

Ms. Kasper said, "As president and a long-time member of NAR, I always have put the interests of NAR first. As a result of the recent threat and given the significance of this moment for myself, my family and the organization, it is again time for me to put the interests of NAR first. So, it is with a mix of gratitude and a heavy heart that I submit my resignation as your president effective immediately. In doing so, it gives our Leadership Team the ability to take the reins and forge forward in effecting the change that we all have worked so hard over the past few months to begin. I know I leave our members, our staff and our association in good hands."

There's no word on the blackmail or the blackmailer. [previously at Boing Boing]