Oops! Donald Trump hopes out loud that the U.S. economy crashes this year (video)

Donald Trump has cost Republicans the last three elections, and yet the drowning party clings to its fatal frontrunner as if he were a raft without 1,000 leaks. And so the former one-term president strikes (out) again, this time on Lindell-TV, wishing out loud that the U.S. economy would crash.

"When there's a crash, I hope it's going to be during these next 12 months, because I don't want to be Herbert Hoover," Trump said, still smarting from Biden's speech in September in which the president called him "Donald Hoover Trump" for being one of only two presidents (the other being, of course Herbert Hoover) to leave office with fewer U.S. jobs than when he first moved into the White House. (See video below, posted by Biden-Harris HQ.)

Trump is also proving the point Biden made just last week when he said, "Donald Trump's campaign is about him, not America, not you. … You can't have a contest, can't have a contest if you see politics as an all-out war instead of a peaceful way to resolve our differences. All-out war is what Trump wants." But if the past is any indicator of the future, there won't be an all-out war, there will just be a bunch of angry, water-logged Republicans wondering how on Earth they got smacked by another blue wave.