Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk jumped into a baselessly racist thread on his social media network with a show of agreement.

No one will be surprised to hear about a racist thread on Xitter. Someone sharing factually wrong information made false claims about students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs.) A definitely not on drugs Elon Musk jumped in with a hearty 'Yes, and' over how awful he perceives Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion to be. Musk is also having a ton of problems with lawsuits for racial discrimination and misogyny at Tesla, while Xitter has mountains of pending litigation from former employees. His behavior is sad but predictable.

Elon Musk endorsed a tweet Tuesday that suggested graduates from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have IQs approaching "borderline intellectual impairment." This isn't the first time the billionaire celebrated blatant bigotry on his platform in recent months. In November, Musk promoted a tweet that said Jews push "hatred against whites."

This example deals with a United Airlines program announced in 2021 that gives students at three HBCUs the opportunity to interview with the company's career development program for pilots. On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, a popular user called @eyeslasho went online to argue the United program is dangerous because graduates from these colleges are unintelligent, and therefore unfit to fly a plane.

…

"It will take an airplane crashing and killing hundreds of people for them to change this crazy policy of DIE," Musk responded, rearranging the letters of the acronym for Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, which encourage the participation of Black people, women, and other historically underrepresented groups in the workplace.

Musk has been fixated on race over the past few days. The CEO and his followers spent the last 24 hours on a tirade against both DEI programs and immigration, which Musk seems to think is part of a coordinated effort to commit election fraud on behalf of democrats. Like other fact-free arguments Musk recently countersigned, the ideas in this complaint against United Airlines fall apart after a few moments of scrutiny.