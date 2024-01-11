Job to "impregnate women" was—surprise—an intricate scam

Get paid to meet women in hotel rooms and have sex to hopefully impregnate them with no further obligation? For some men in India, the ad on Facebook was too good to be true. Of course, it was.

Bihar police arrested eight suspects and are seeking 18 others for running the scam. Essentially, job applicants were required to provide 99 rupees to register for the job opportunity. But that was definitely worth it given that they'd get paid half a million rupees for the sex and then a bonus of 800,000 rupees if the woman conceived a baby. The contract even appeared to bear the official signature of, um, Oprah Winfrey! See below.

But shortly after signing up, one victim interviewed by the BBC News said he "was asked to fork out more than 16,000 rupees – 2,550 rupees to obtain some court documents, 4,500 as safety deposit and 7,998 rupees as Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the money he was going to get."

Demands for additional funds followed including the threat that if he didn't deliver, tax authorities would go after him.

"The scammers lured them with promise of free money and free sex which is a deadly combination," cyber law expert Pavan Duggal said. "In situations like these, prudence often takes a backseat."