Cops: Houston rapper kidnapped woman and imprisoned her in his garage for years

Lee Carter, 52, a Houston-area rap artist who performs under the name Viper, allegedly kidnapped a woman in his home under squalid conditions for four years, forcing her to remain through multiple escape attempts. CNN reports that he's been charged with aggravated kidnapping.

A woman texted 911 and said she was being held against her will, a criminal complaint said. Officers said they arrived at the home, pried open the garage door and discovered a makeshift toilet that did not flush and a mattress covered with fresh vomit, along with diapers, snack chips and Twinkies, the criminal complaint said. Police said the garage had a lock on the inside that needed a key to be opened. The woman wore filthy clothes, appeared malnourished and weighed about 70 pounds, the complaint said. She told the police she had not showered in two months and survived on chips and other snacks. She said she had contacted 911 by using a texting app on Carter's laptop.

According to the victim, he kidnapped her after offering to help when she was pregnant and panhandling, locked her in the garage, and subjected her to years of abuse. Carter's attorney, told CNN that the couple were in a consensual relationship and "have a 3-year-old child together."

Carter is a signed artist of some repute. His most successful track, with 1.6 million streams on Spotify and a 320k views on YouTube, is "You'll Cowards Don't Even Smoke Crack."

