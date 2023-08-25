Abducted woman rescued after she passes note to stranger at gas station: "Help. Call 911"

A missing woman in Arizona was allegedly abducted Monday morning by a gentleman who posed as an Uber driver, but was rescued on Wednesday after she slipped a note to a customer at a gas station.

Her alleged kidnapper, 41-year-old Jacob Wilhoit — who was "known" to the victim, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office via NBC News — was wearing a wig when he picked her up around 7 a.m. at a car dealership in the Phoenix area. The motive of the abduction isn't clear, but when the suspect made a pitstop around 5 p.m. on Tuesday at a Chevron station in the northwestern part of Arizona, she quickly handed an SOS message to a stranger: "Help. Call 911," it said. "Blue Honda van. Going towards Kingman Las Vegas." (See image below.)

From NBC:

The customer dialed 911, providing authorities with descriptions of the woman, Wilhoit and where the van was headed, the sheriff's office said. When officers stopped the van on Interstate 40, they found multiple guns in plain view, the sheriff's office said.

Wilhoit was taken into custody and charged with "harassment, threatening and intimidating, aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment and kidnapping, along with several other assault charges," according to the Sheriff's Office via Facebook.

Images: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office