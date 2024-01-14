Trump dumps on Vivek: deceitful, sly, "not MAGA"

With Vivek Ramaswamy no longer qualifying for debates and his 15 minutes coming to an end, Donald Trump has no further use for him. In the former president's first public remarks on the candidate, he and his senior campaign advisor described him as a deceitful, sly fraud and that voting for him is a vote for the "other side."

"Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, "the best President in generations," etc," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks. Very sly, but a vote for Vivek is a vote for the "other side" — don't get duped by this. Vote for "TRUMP," don't waste your vote! Vivek is not MAGA. The Biden Indictments against his Political Opponent will never be allowed in this Country, they are already beginning to fall! MAGA!!!"

CNN reports that Trump has always had a problem with him.

Ramaswamy posted a photo to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday posing with supporters donning "Save Trump, vote Vivek" T-shirts, which showed a picture of Trump's mug shot from when he was processed in Georgia at the Fulton County jail in August. The post, which was shown to Trump, "infuriated" him, one adviser told CNN, noting the former president feels Ramaswamy has been working to undercut his candidacy while falsely painting himself as a Trump supporter.

Senior Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita, on Twitter: "Here is a great picture of this campaign's number one FRAUD."