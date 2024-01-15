Why MyPillow Ads Got Banned by Fox News — Mike Lindell owes then millions

Last week, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told his devoted fans that Fox News had "canceled" him by not allowing him to advertise on the network since the middle of December. The election-denying Trump surrogate said, "we don't know why" Fox had banned him and called the move "very disturbing."

However, it's now clear why MyPillow was banned by Fox News — Lindell stopped paying his bills. He owes the channel $7.8 million. Lindell neglected to mention his overdue bill when he shared the news of his cancelation last week. Does he understand that Fox isn't in the business of giving away free ads, just as his former drug dealer wasn't in the business of giving away free crack cocaine?

A Fox News spokesperson said, "As soon as their account is paid, we would be happy to accept their advertising."

But Lindell claimed the real reason Fox won't run his ads is "because I want to secure our election platforms." That's right, Mike. Fox doesn't want your money because your love for Trump is greater than Fox's love for Trump.

Adding to Lindell's financial troubles, he hasn't paid the legal bills for his Dominion and Smartmatic defamation lawsuits and still owes $5 million to a man who proved that Lindell's election fraud evidence was worthless.

Meanwhile, Lindell says MyPillow has been both "decimated" and is "doing great."

From AP: