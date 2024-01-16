After huge CyberTruck win Elon Musk demands a raise

Elon Musk is demanding Tesla double his stake in the company, or ELSE!!!

Well, we can be sure that Elon Musk wasn't on drugs when he screamed out a series Xits on his personal social media network demanding MOAR MONEYS. Having pissed away billions of dollars destroying Twitter, Musk seems to feeling financial pressure. Having promised not to sell more of his interest in Tesla, now Musk is just demanding he be given more of the company. The threat? He'll abuse his authority elsewhere.

In a series of posts on X Monday night, Musk said that he would not want to grow Tesla to become a leader in artificial intelligence and robotics without a compensation plan that would give him ownership of around 25% of the company's stock. That would be about double the roughly 13% stake he currently owns. "I am uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI & robotics without having ~25% voting control. Enough to be influential, but not so much that I can't be overturned," Musk wrote in a post on X. "Unless that is the case, I would prefer to build products outside of Tesla." Notably, Musk held a stake of more than 20% in Tesla before he sold a large number of shares to buy X, the social media company he purchased over a year ago for $44 billion. CNN

I doubt social media is the best place to negotiate. I also wonder when the Tesla board and shareholders will get sick of his shit.